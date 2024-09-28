10 Mistakes To Avoid When Using Oat Milk

With dairy milk falling out of favor amidst the rise of veganism, plant-based milk alternatives have finally seized the limelight, with a whole host of different varieties and flavors hitting the shelves. Indeed, there seems to be more choice of plant-based milk now than there ever was, and there are certainly more types than with regular old milk. So then the challenge becomes: How do we choose which milk to adopt, and more to the point, how do we use it?

Oat milk is an especially strong contender in the plant-based milk market because of several factors. First of all, after the oats are blended with water and the mixture is strained, the texture that emerges is very similar to dairy milk, and according to Tasting Table recipe developer Taylor Murray, who has contributed her expert insight to this article, the two also have the same moisture content. Second, oat milk is one of the more sustainable options, as oats require less water to grow than almonds and some other ingredients used to make milk alternatives. Lastly, oat milk doesn't seem to offend as many people's allergies as it is among the few types of plant-based milks that doesn't contain nuts (as with almond milk) or soy. Even so, oat milk is not foolproof, and it is possible to make a mistake while using such a rarified ingredient. Let's take a look at some of them here.