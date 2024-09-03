Why Your Homemade Oat Milk Is Slimy And How To Prevent It

Making oat milk at home is not only cost-effective but also allows you to tailor it to your taste. While the process is straightforward, but there are common mistakes that can ultimately affect the taste and texture of the liquid. One of the most frustrating issues is ending up with a slimy consistency, which can make your homemade oat milk less enjoyable. The key to avoiding this is to steer clear of heat during the preparation process. Using ice-cold water is a must to achieve the best taste and texture, so you get amazing oat milk that is smooth and delicious.

Ice-cold water is crucial to making non-slimy oat milk because heat activates the oats, causing them to release excess starch. This starch creates a gummy or slimy texture in the final product — essentially, the oats begin to cook, which is why the consistency starts resembling that of oatmeal. By using ice-cold water throughout the blending process, you minimize the oats' starch release, resulting in a creamier and more enjoyable milk. For the best results, start with chilled water and even add ice cubes if needed to keep the temperature as low as possible. This is one of the most important tips for oat milk success — but there are other steps you can follow to ensure you get the best results.