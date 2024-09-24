Alton Brown's Pot Roast Calls For Some Unexpected Ingredients

Alton Brown is known for giving us classic dishes made with delicious twists. From pouring beer into pot roast recipes to cooking up super tender pot roasts made with figs, we've learned to listen to his creative culinary approaches to this traditional, comforting favorite. Such is the case with his instructions to dump cocktail olives and raisins into a pot generously seasoned with cumin and garlic. Perhaps not ingredients we'd instinctually reach for when cooking pot roast, but the results speak for themselves.

Not only is the resulting recipe, which Brown shared on his website, packed with waves of flavor, but Brown also sneaks tomato juice and balsamic vinegar into the sauce to make this roast. His adventurous approach yields a dish that is full of zingy umami flavor that makes for a delicious pot roast meal and builds a recipe that is well worth repeating on days in which roast is on the menu. Plus, for aspiring chefs intimidated by the many vessels and pots available for cooking projects, Brown's recipe can be conveniently prepared in a big foil pouch or an oven bag to make cleaning up that much easier.