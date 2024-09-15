Alton Brown's Pork Wellington Gives The Classic Dish A Delicious Twist

Alton Brown is no stranger to non-traditional protein swaps. In his go-to summertime Cubano sandwich, Brown replaces the ham with herb-roasted turkey (whether that's a pro move or a faux pas is up to foodies to decide for themselves). Perhaps unsurprisingly, when the self-described foodist makes his take on beef Wellington, he swaps the beef for pork and stuffs the already multi-layered dish with a flavorful, unexpected filling at the center: apple.

If you've never made it before, traditional beef Wellington is a classic British dish of tenderloin wrapped in a layer of salty prosciutto, piquant Dijon or whole grain mustard, thyme, and flaky, buttery puff pastry, all sealed in an egg wash for a golden-brown finish. Some preparations also fold duxelles (a savory relish of sauteed chopped mushrooms, shallots, and herbs) between the meat and pastry layer.

According to a recipe posted on Brown's official website, rather than work with intact slabs, Brown cuts his pork loin down the middle lengthwise, then sandwiches the apple stuffing between the two meaty slabs, which are then wrapped circumference-wise in puff pastry, holding in the filling. His apple filling is simply dried apple rings (which are available in most grocery store dried fruit aisles) cut to medium dice. If you're emulating this tip at home, you could use dehydrated fresh apples or even a swipe of apple jam for a sweeter flavor and moister bite.