Alton Brown's Pork Wellington Gives The Classic Dish A Delicious Twist
Alton Brown is no stranger to non-traditional protein swaps. In his go-to summertime Cubano sandwich, Brown replaces the ham with herb-roasted turkey (whether that's a pro move or a faux pas is up to foodies to decide for themselves). Perhaps unsurprisingly, when the self-described foodist makes his take on beef Wellington, he swaps the beef for pork and stuffs the already multi-layered dish with a flavorful, unexpected filling at the center: apple.
If you've never made it before, traditional beef Wellington is a classic British dish of tenderloin wrapped in a layer of salty prosciutto, piquant Dijon or whole grain mustard, thyme, and flaky, buttery puff pastry, all sealed in an egg wash for a golden-brown finish. Some preparations also fold duxelles (a savory relish of sauteed chopped mushrooms, shallots, and herbs) between the meat and pastry layer.
According to a recipe posted on Brown's official website, rather than work with intact slabs, Brown cuts his pork loin down the middle lengthwise, then sandwiches the apple stuffing between the two meaty slabs, which are then wrapped circumference-wise in puff pastry, holding in the filling. His apple filling is simply dried apple rings (which are available in most grocery store dried fruit aisles) cut to medium dice. If you're emulating this tip at home, you could use dehydrated fresh apples or even a swipe of apple jam for a sweeter flavor and moister bite.
Alton Brown stuffs his Wellington with a sweet-tart apple filling
Brown's apple stuffing is designed for his pork version of the dish, but it'd also be delicious as a flavorful, moisture-packed stuffing for traditional beef Wellington. To upgrade your Wellington with sweet-tart apple stuffing, you can add the apple center to our recipe for beef Wellington. Simply slice your tenderloin in half lengthwise, then sandwich the apple filling between the halves before wrapping and assembling your Wellington as normal. For greater security, you could even tie the stuffed tenderloin with cooking twine in classic Wellington style.
If you go the beef route, use tenderloin to craft your apple-stuffed beef Wellington rather than any other cut of steak. Tenderloin's infamously bland flavor compared to other cuts won't be missed in tandem with the puff pastry and apple filling, and its lean tenderness provides the quick-cooking utilitarian aspect crucial to making Wellington successful.
Brown's Wellington boasts an impressive aesthetic and multi-dimensional flavor — and, with this apple stuffing upgrade, is also texturally compelling. This dish would be a knockout fixture on any holiday dinner table or at a cold-weather dinner party, paired with a glass of chilled funky cider or red port. To complete the meal, pair this appley Wellington with creamy garlic mashed red potatoes and herbed roasted root vegetables.