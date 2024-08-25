Alton Brown's Untraditional Ingredient Swap In A Cuban Sandwich

When you sit down at your favorite local sandwich joint and order a Cubano, you can expect to get ham, not turkey. A traditional Cuban sandwich (aka Cubano) uses a combination of savory roast pork and thinly sliced sweet ham. A Tampa-style Cuban sammy adds funky Genoa salami, which was inspired by a culinary fusion of the Cuban and Italian immigrants in Southern Florida where the sandwich was originally invented. But, in another avant-garde twist from the self-described "foodist," Alton Brown revealed that he swaps pork for turkey when he makes a Cuban sandwich on a hot day. The tip comes from a post on Brown's official Instagram account, in which he writes, "The Cuban is my favorite sandwich of all time and I respect it deeply. However, sometimes, in summer, I occasionally skip roasting a hunk of pork and reach instead for herb-roasted turkey from the deli. Is it authentic? No. It is however, delicious."

This is far from Brown's first potentially controversial variation on a beloved classic. The chef caught major backlash for omitting triple sec from his go-to margarita recipe. Fans took to the comments section of his reimagined Cuban post to sound off their opinions on the adaptation. "Ay dios mío! Alton, I'm not opposed to using roast turkey but please don't call it a Cuban," one commenter joked-slash-pleaded. As another fan suggested, the sandwich could be called a "Cuban club."