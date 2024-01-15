Sour Orange Juice Gives Cuban Mojo Pork The Punch Of Flavor It Deserves

Cuban mojo pork, also known as "lechon asado," is a flavorful and succulent dish deeply rooted in Cuban culinary traditions. The key to the exceptional taste of Cuban mojo pork lies in its marinade, a vibrant mixture of ingredients that highlight the many interweaving culinary influences of the Caribbean island nation. In its most standard format, the marinade typically includes sour orange juice, garlic, oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper. This combination contrasts and complements the rich, savory flavors of the pork.

To prepare Cuban mojo pork, the meat — generally pork shoulder — is generously coated with the marinade and left to soak up the flavors for an extended period, allowing the ingredients to penetrate the meat thoroughly. The dish is then slow-roasted until the pork achieves a crispy exterior while remaining tender and juicy on the inside thanks to the ample fat and connective tissue. The result is a mouthwatering fusion of citrus, garlic, spices, and meat that is the essence of Cuban cuisine.

While the majority of the marinade's ingredients are easy to come by in the U.S., one indispensable component of the marinade, sour orange juice, is a bit more rare. This citrusy elixir adds a distinctive tanginess to the pork, balancing the richness of the meat and enhancing its overall taste. While it is tempting to think standard orange juice can be used in its place, sour orange juice is a singular ingredient that must be understood and sought out for true mojo roast pork.