The Underrated Fruit That Makes Roast Chicken Taste Like Holiday Magic
If you prefer poultry for your dinners, then you likely know the pros and cons of buying a whole chicken. Largely in the "pro" category is the option to roast a whole chicken using the seasonings, spices, and flavors you like the most. With such a wide variety of whole chicken recipes to consider, there's simply nothing like the warmth and comfort of a roast chicken made with delicious citrus. For a whole roast chicken that truly can't be beat, try using tangerines. Pairing your roast chicken with this winter citrus fruit will create a taste reminiscent of the holiday season no matter what time of year you make it. The options for this pairing range from savory to sweet and everything in between for a most juicy and succulent roast chicken.
Making a whole roast chicken is a minimal-effort process that yields tasty results. If you're looking for ways to add more flavor to roast chicken, then a hearty helping of citrus is the way to go. Tangerines have a natural balance between tart and sweet flavors, either of which you can emphasize with the other seasonings you select to add to your bird. Introducing tangerines into your roast chicken will open up a variety of possibilities to experiment with your favorite flavors for an unforgettable meal.
Tangerine roast chicken ideas
There are a number of unique ways to use tangerines in your next roast chicken recipe. For starters, if you use a classic roast chicken recipe as a jumping off point, you have all of the basics required for a tender and juicy dish and can easily replace the lemon in the recipe with a halved tangerine to stuff inside the chicken cavity prior to roasting. Further, if you want to try a riff on a roasted lemon chicken recipe, simply swap in tangerines. Make a marinade that uses tangerine juice and zest and add thinly sliced tangerines to the bottom of your roasting pan. Similarly, you can replace the oranges in a roasted orange and nutmeg chicken recipe and taste the warm, wintery difference.
For even more creative ideas, consider the many different forms citrus can take from juice to zest and even preserves, all of which can be applied to a roasted chicken. For example, a rich tangerine marmalade would make an excellent glaze for a roast chicken. Leaning more towards the sweeter side, you can also include some honey in the dish. For a more savory flavor profile, use fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme, both of which make an excellent pairing with the flavors of a tangerine. Anyway you slice it, tangerines make a brilliant complement to roast chicken.