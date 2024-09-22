The Underrated Fruit That Makes Roast Chicken Taste Like Holiday Magic

If you prefer poultry for your dinners, then you likely know the pros and cons of buying a whole chicken. Largely in the "pro" category is the option to roast a whole chicken using the seasonings, spices, and flavors you like the most. With such a wide variety of whole chicken recipes to consider, there's simply nothing like the warmth and comfort of a roast chicken made with delicious citrus. For a whole roast chicken that truly can't be beat, try using tangerines. Pairing your roast chicken with this winter citrus fruit will create a taste reminiscent of the holiday season no matter what time of year you make it. The options for this pairing range from savory to sweet and everything in between for a most juicy and succulent roast chicken.

Making a whole roast chicken is a minimal-effort process that yields tasty results. If you're looking for ways to add more flavor to roast chicken, then a hearty helping of citrus is the way to go. Tangerines have a natural balance between tart and sweet flavors, either of which you can emphasize with the other seasonings you select to add to your bird. Introducing tangerines into your roast chicken will open up a variety of possibilities to experiment with your favorite flavors for an unforgettable meal.