The Pros And Cons Of Buying Whole Chicken

Whether as a soup base, dinner roast, or salad addition, chicken is a versatile and lean poultry protein. There are many different cuts and parts of a chicken to choose from, each of which offer certain savory tastes and textures. When reviewing plans for a home-cooked dinner, selecting a whole chicken has a great deal of benefits as it essentially allows you to have all of the pieces in one, plus a leftover carcass, which itself can also be utilized. The pros and cons of buying a whole chicken are numerous and worth considering to make the most of your meal and stretch your dollar at the grocery store.

There is no dearth of the best chicken recipes to satisfy any palate. Starting out with a whole chicken is essentially the gift that keeps on giving. For one, there is a lot of flavor to be enjoyed with bone-in chicken. This goes even further in the context of a whole chicken that has all of its bones, cartilage, and collagen intact for cooking. A medical study published in Science Daily has even proven the health benefits of the collagen in chicken. Moreover, it's incredibly simple to prepare whole chicken recipes that will impress your guests, which also allow you to reuse any leftover meat, bones, or bits for something like an easy chicken carcass soup among others.