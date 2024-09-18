How Fresh Raspberries Can Give Your BBQ Sauce A Fruity Twist

The beauty of homemade barbecue sauce is that you can take it in any flavor direction you choose. Prefer yours on the sugary side? Pump it full of honey, molasses, or maple syrup, aka the three best additions to make it sweeter and stickier. Want some more tang instead? Incorporate some mustard like the South Carolinians do. And if you like yours to have a bit of a kick, a sriracha mix-in is a fantastic way to heat up a basic barbecue sauce. But if a fruity twist is what you're craving, go for some fresh raspberries instead.

Although they have some sweetness like any other fruit, raspberries are almost equally tart, so they'll bring the perfect balance of sugary and tangy flavors to your recipe. And while it may sound odd to incorporate this ingredient in barbecue sauce, it's the perfect way to lighten up a richer, deeper condiment, especially for spring and summer meals. Plus, as evidenced by recipes like our Rye Flatbreads with Prosciutto and Raspberry, these little red gems can hold their own in savory dishes.