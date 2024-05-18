Rye Flatbreads With Prosciutto And Raspberry Recipe

Flatbreads are the world's oldest breads and have evolved from humble beginnings of roughly ground grains, tubers, and legumes into sophisticated offerings of every imaginable flavor. Flatbreads may be leavened or unleavened and range from paper-thin to puffy. These breads offer ways to experiment with different baking techniques, whether by working with a wide variety of flours or getting deliciously creative with toppings and accompaniments. This recipe for rye flatbreads with prosciutto and raspberry — courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird – produces a thin and robust-flavored crust topped with a range of nutty, salty, sweet, and herbaceous toppings.

This recipe is baked much like a pizza by rolling or stretching the dough into thin rounds. If you have access to a pizza oven or a pizza stone to place in a conventional oven, this will give you an ultra-crisp crust that puffs up lightly as it bakes. A good substitute for a stone is to preheat a baking sheet in your oven, then sprinkle on a little cornmeal to prevent sticking. Alternatively, using a large cast iron pan can be a great hack to try. Either of these tools will help to mimic the effect of the hot stone and prevent a doughy texture. These flatbreads bake up in 10 minutes and are finished with a piquant raspberry glaze made with red wine vinegar and honey. These flatbreads will dazzle as a happy hour appetizer, brunch fare, or light meal!