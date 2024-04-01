Create A DIY Pizza Stone With A Tool You Already Have In Your Kitchen

You don't need a pizza oven to make pizza at home; your regular range will do. But your oven probably can't reach the blisteringly hot temperatures of a pizza oven, so it's extra important to create an environment where your pie can bake evenly.

The key to an evenly-baked pizza? A pizza stone. Pizza stones are large, flat pieces of — nope, not stone — ceramic or cordierite. The thick slab absorbs heat and retains it for a long time, so cooks pre-heat the stones to ensure the dough has a nice, hot surface to rest on right from the get-go. That's how you get a crispy crust and a well-baked pie.

But pizza stones aren't exactly a kitchen staple. If you're making pizza for the first time, you probably don't want to run out and buy one. Instead, turn to a tool you probably already have: A cast iron skillet.

You might have heard that cast iron conducts heat well. It's a common source of confusion because cast iron is actually a bad conductor of heat, but it can retain heat better than most metals. It'll stay nice and hot when you plunk down your pie — just like a good pizza stone would. While you can use a sheet pan, the thin metal cools down on contact with your pizza, so won't provide the heat you need. Plus, a standard Lodge cast iron skillet can withstand temperatures of up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit, while baking sheets can warp in high heat.