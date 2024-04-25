Heat Up Basic BBQ Sauce With A Sriracha Mix-In

You don't need to settle for the taste of BBQ sauce poured straight out of the jar. Should your palate call for a bit more heat, you can enlist sriracha to upgrade a lackluster recipe or bring a touch of spice to a bottle of one of your favorite brands by adjusting the Scoville levels of the ready-made sauce.

Take the sweet and tangy BBQ sauce you've made for tonight's backyard party and bring sriracha into the equation. Simply whisk the two saucy ingredients together and get ready to coat your proteins and go-to BBQ recipes with a warmer, sweeter flavor. Whether you have made homemade sriracha in advance or have a reliable container tucked away in your pantry, a quick dash of the red condiment in a shallow dish of BBQ sauce is all that is needed to turn up the volume of flavor in your dishes. Baked and grilled baby back pork ribs and foil-packed salmon filets will come to life with this punched-up inclusion.