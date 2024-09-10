How To Throw An Only Murders In The Building Themed Dinner Party

The award-winning show "Only Murders in the Building" is currently in its fourth season, and if Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin have taught us anything, it's that the murder mystery genre can appeal to everyone, especially when you toss in a healthy dose of humor and a riveting setting like New York City. Watching this series is even more fun when in the company of friends. After all, you need people with whom you can discuss your theories and prime suspects.

But what is a watch party without the right snacks, drinks, entrees, and desserts to accompany it? From Dimas chicken wraps to Gut Milk, food plays a central role in this Hulu series.

With Halloween right around the corner, you have double the reason to plan for an eerie "Who dunnit?" themed dinner that showcases your creativity and skills in the kitchen. Here are our top tips for hosting an "Only Murders in the Building" watch party, covering what to serve, how to serve it, and how to set a light-hearted, yet mysterious mood that will keep your friends talking about your party long after the killer is finally revealed.