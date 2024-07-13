How To Get Perfectly Reverse-Seared Pork Chops In An Air Fryer
There are so many delicious benefits to reverse searing steak, but it might not have crossed your mind to reverse sear a pork chop. Given that both steaks and pork chops are cut from the long, lean muscle in the center of the back of cows and pigs, respectively, they tend to have a comparable thickness and cook time, but pork chops are notorious for being easy to overcook.
Just as it does in our recipe for reverse-seared steak, reverse searing pork chops starts by cooking the meat at a lower temperature in the oven to ensure a gentle, even cook inside. Then, the meat is moved from the low oven to a hot cast iron skillet to get that beautiful, crispy crust on the outside, all without overcooking the meat. We're here to tell you that both steps can be accomplished in an air fryer, meaning less hassle and less dishes to clean afterward.
To achieve a perfect reverse sear in an air fryer, start by dry brining your pork chops to guarantee that they finish with a great crust. Dry brining for anywhere between an hour and overnight with salt and other spices helps to tenderize the meat before you cook it, and it also deepens its flavor without causing it to absorb unnecessary water like it would with a wet brine. After your dry brine is complete, pat the moisture off of the pork chops with a paper towel to make sure the final product is extra crisp on the outside.
Cook slow and low, then crank up the heat for a crispy finish
Once patted dry, preheat your air fryer to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. Lightly coat the meat on all sides with a cooking oil that has a high smoke point, or a sauce of your choosing, then place the pork chops in the air fryer basket, making sure not to overcrowd them so the air has room to circulate. Cook the chops for about 15 minutes, turning them over halfway through cooking, until they are undercooked to a temperature of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (for medium chops, use a slightly higher temperature for medium-well). Then, take the pork chops out of the air fryer and set them aside and increase the temperature of the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and let it preheat for about five minutes.
Meanwhile, coat the chops again in a light layer of cooking oil or sauce. Once the air fryer is extremely hot, return the pork chops to the basket and cook them for another six to eight minutes, until their internal temperature reaches 130 degrees Fahrenheit and the pork chops have a golden brown, crispy crust on the outside. Don't forget to let the meat rest after cooking to ensure that the pork chops stay as juicy as possible before slicing into them. Next time you use an air fryer pork chops recipe, try incorporating dry brining and the reverse sear method for juicy, tender chops with a beautiful crust.