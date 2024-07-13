How To Get Perfectly Reverse-Seared Pork Chops In An Air Fryer

There are so many delicious benefits to reverse searing steak, but it might not have crossed your mind to reverse sear a pork chop. Given that both steaks and pork chops are cut from the long, lean muscle in the center of the back of cows and pigs, respectively, they tend to have a comparable thickness and cook time, but pork chops are notorious for being easy to overcook.

Just as it does in our recipe for reverse-seared steak, reverse searing pork chops starts by cooking the meat at a lower temperature in the oven to ensure a gentle, even cook inside. Then, the meat is moved from the low oven to a hot cast iron skillet to get that beautiful, crispy crust on the outside, all without overcooking the meat. We're here to tell you that both steps can be accomplished in an air fryer, meaning less hassle and less dishes to clean afterward.

To achieve a perfect reverse sear in an air fryer, start by dry brining your pork chops to guarantee that they finish with a great crust. Dry brining for anywhere between an hour and overnight with salt and other spices helps to tenderize the meat before you cook it, and it also deepens its flavor without causing it to absorb unnecessary water like it would with a wet brine. After your dry brine is complete, pat the moisture off of the pork chops with a paper towel to make sure the final product is extra crisp on the outside.