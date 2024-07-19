Fresh Roasted Vegetables Are A Game Changer For Jarred Salsa

Jarred salsa: It's easy, it's affordable, but, unfortunately, it doesn't always sing. Sure, it'll do in a pinch, but there's an easy way to revamp that sometimes-underwhelming experience of cracking open a jar of salsa. Adding freshly roasted vegetables to your jarred salsa is the easiest upgrade to employ the next time you bust open that bag of tortilla chips.

Many salsa brands already use roasted vegetables in their recipes. Adding in additional freshly roasted vegetables enhances and emphasizes those latent flavors. And, depending on how you roast your veggies, it can also be an opportunity to introduce other flavor dimensions to your salsa. For example, a jarred salsa may already contain corn, but adding in some crispy roasted corn not only diversifies the salsa's flavor, but also its texture.

When thinking of which roasted vegetables you can incorporate, feel free to look at the ingredients in the salsa and add their freshly roasted counterparts; think bell peppers, poblano peppers, and onions. Or if you'd like to try this upgrade but don't already have a jar of store-bought salsa handy, explore some of the different types of salsa you can make at home with the ingredients already in your fridge or pantry.