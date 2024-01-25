Whisk In Maple Syrup For A Sweet Omelet Worth Savoring

McGriddle fans are going to lose their minds when they realize they can recreate that maple-egg flavor they crave in the convenience of their own kitchen. That sweet and savory flavor combination can be achieved with just a touch of maple syrup added to your eggs as you turn up the whisk action to make an omelet. The salty and sweet, caramelized flavor of maple syrup complements the rich buttery notes of the eggs.

You can add it straight to the whipped eggs and mix it or directly to the frying pan as the omelet fries. Either way, you will find the taste infused into your dish gives you all the feels you know and love with this duo. As for the amount of syrup you add to your eggs, that depends on how robust or subtle you want the taste to be.