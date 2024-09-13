The Absolute Best Time To Bake With Your Sourdough Starter

Sourdough bread is one of those obsessions that people don't understand until they try it for themselves (and are then unable to stop). It can be a meditative way of baking bread and is an endless learning experience with mistakes made along the sourdough-way. The star of the show, of course, is the sourdough starter. Starters can be used at almost any time, but many bakers agree that it's best to use the starter when it's at its peak. But what does that mean? Well, the peak signifies the point of the greatest yeast activity in the starter, ultimately resulting in the best rise of your dough and flavor of your bread. But pinpointing exactly when your starter is ready can be a challenge. Luckily, we have an easy hack that solves this conundrum. When the sourdough starter reaches its peak height in the jar, that's the absolute best time to use it.

Finding the peak height is really simple, and you only have to do it once. Feed your hungry starter just like you normally do, and mark the starting height. Then, check on the starter every two hours and mark its new height. Continue doing so until the starter begins to fall. The highest mark on your jar represents your starter's peak height. Make a note of that point (a rubber band is ideal for this), and you'll always know exactly when your starter is at its peak just by looking at it. No more guessing games.