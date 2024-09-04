Stanley Releases A New Pumpkin Spice Color In 3 Sizes
Stanley Quenchers are 2024's hit product, and the water bottle company is keeping the hype going with a new limited edition pumpkin spice color. Stanley fans love to personalize their water bottles with a color that matches their personality, and this fall hue is screaming cozy sweaters and a hot cup of coffee or tea. We love the striking autumnal tones and can't help but hope for more warm pastel color choices like this in the future. Not that the company is slacking on providing beautiful colors to choose from, we just really love burnt orange. The new pumpkin spice color is available now on Stanley's website in three sizes.
Stanley's most popular product, the Quencher, steals the spotlight with two of those options in the form of a 30-ounce and a 40-ounce tumbler. But Stanley has a lot of products apart from its famous Quencher, and the company hasn't forgotten them entirely. The third option for grabbing some pumpkin spice drinkware is the 24-ounce Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug, which is the perfect travel companion for campers and commuters alike. The mug has a slimmer handle and no straw, with a design more akin to a high-quality travel mug as opposed to a water bottle.
Stanley's fall drinkware set is a limited edition offering
Keep in mind that Stanley's new pumpkin spice color is a limited release, which means that supplies will run out. How quickly that happens depends on demand, but with a color palette this enticing, it can't last for long. It's unfortunate that the color isn't available for Stanley's largest tumbler size, but we're sure the marketing team over there knows what they're doing — and having three options is still better than one. Limited edition products also make for great gifts, so if you have a loved one in your life and you're planning ahead for the holidays, this could be a good option.
Not only does having a reusable water bottle help people stay healthy and hydrated, but as a fashion accessory it simply can't be beat. Although the Quencher has been available for a few years now, the popularity of Stanley tumblers has skyrocketed in recent months. The company has been around since 1913, but originally targeted blue collar workers and heavy duty campers. The switch to a young female demographic has been enormously successful and led to Stanley drinkware's fascinating comeback, and these new pumpkin spice products only reiterate the company's newfound direction. Whether we'll see this color again next autumn is anyone's guess, but it's no secret that Stanley drinkware is finding its stride in style.