Stanley Releases A New Pumpkin Spice Color In 3 Sizes

Stanley Quenchers are 2024's hit product, and the water bottle company is keeping the hype going with a new limited edition pumpkin spice color. Stanley fans love to personalize their water bottles with a color that matches their personality, and this fall hue is screaming cozy sweaters and a hot cup of coffee or tea. We love the striking autumnal tones and can't help but hope for more warm pastel color choices like this in the future. Not that the company is slacking on providing beautiful colors to choose from, we just really love burnt orange. The new pumpkin spice color is available now on Stanley's website in three sizes.

Stanley's most popular product, the Quencher, steals the spotlight with two of those options in the form of a 30-ounce and a 40-ounce tumbler. But Stanley has a lot of products apart from its famous Quencher, and the company hasn't forgotten them entirely. The third option for grabbing some pumpkin spice drinkware is the 24-ounce Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug, which is the perfect travel companion for campers and commuters alike. The mug has a slimmer handle and no straw, with a design more akin to a high-quality travel mug as opposed to a water bottle.