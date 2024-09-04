Steaming Steak Vs Sous Vide: How Do These Cooking Methods Differ?

Steak remains a popular choice for home chefs, but this hearty dinner staple can become rote if all you ever do is stick it in a frying pan. There are other ways to prepare steak that every good chef should know about, if only to stay on top of the game. Two methods of cooking steak that don't receive as much attention are steaming and sous vide. Most people avoid branching out into new cooking methods because they're afraid they're going to make one of the common mistakes that happen with steak. But innovation is the name of the game, and you could miss out on your new favorite method of cooking if you never bother to give it a try.

Sous vide and steaming do share some similarities, mostly in that both of them use hot water to help cook the steak. But for all that they have in common, they are also quite different. If we were going to directly compare them, we would have to admit that sous vide is almost certainly a better cooking method for steak than steaming because it allows for greater control over temperature. Steaming is an easy and often underutilized cooking technique, but sous vide is a great way to make a variety of dinners and it really shines, here. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.