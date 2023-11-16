The Delicious Way To Repurpose Burnt Or Overcooked Steak

Sometimes the simplest culinary tasks are the most complicated to execute. Consider steak: All you need to do is grill both sides until you've reached your preferred doneness. Yet, a tender and juicy filet can easily turn tough and leathery. Perhaps it's because you're working with a leaner cut or maybe you've cooked it over too-high temperatures, overestimating how long it would take to grill. No matter what curveball you've been thrown, overcooked — or worse yet, burnt — steaks can still be salvaged.

As meat cooks, muscle fibers contract, causing the steak to firm up. Thankfully, marbling can help lubricate and tenderize the filet as fat is rendered. However, the issue with cooking for an extended period of time is that eventually steak will become void of moisture, be it juices or fat. As hopeless a situation as it may seem, overcooked steak can actually be saved by reintroducing moisture. Just bear in mind that the steak can no longer be enjoyed as a hot-off-the-grill filet.

Depending on the degree of (over)doneness, there are various ways to go about adding moisture. Drizzling a sauce (chimichurri, bearnaise, jus) or allowing the meat to sit in a marinade might do enough to disguise a slightly overcooked filet, but gray and bone-dry steak needs a stronger intervention. In this case, it's best to simmer steak in broth and let time work its magic. Then, and only then, can it be repurposed into a flavorful ingredient, say for a tasty pie, casserole, or dumpling filling.