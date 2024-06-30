You Absolutely Can (And Should) Sous Vide Frozen Steak

Although the fresh vs. frozen debate is exhausted, some people still cling to their fresh steaks, and we can't blame them. Cooking fresh meat eliminates the risk of that weird freezer taste and is generally juicier than its frozen counterpart. With sous vide, however, the results are virtually the same. In fact, some people prefer to sous vide a frozen steak.

Just like with other cooking methods, you may pull your steak — any cut will do — out from the freezer hours before cooking it. If you don't have time to thaw it, you can sous vide it straightaway. The sous vide method will result in a steak that's just as juicy and flavorful as if it were fresh. Plus, using frozen steak will help to counter any food safety concerns. With the controlled heat of the water, the internal temperature of the steak will rise steadily until it's perfectly cooked.

A typical steak, measuring between 1 and 2 inches thick, should be cooked at between 135 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for a medium finish and will reach that doneness after about an hour. But to make up for the lack of defrosting, you'll need to increase the cooking time for the steak. When cooking sous vide with food straight from the freezer, it's a good rule of thumb to add at least an additional 30 to 45 minutes to the cooking time.