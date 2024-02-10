Can You Cook Sous Vide With Food Straight From The Freezer?

There are plenty of things to love about the sous vide cooking technique. The results are food that is always cooked so consistently and perfectly, that you won't notice the difference between food that started fresh or frozen. That's how good the sous vide machine is.

A sous vide machine is a type of hot water bath used to cook food at low temperatures. Think of it as a slow-cooking tub that requires you to vacuum-seal food in a bag before immersing it in the heated water. The point of cooking sous vide is to control the temperature of the food closely by controlling the temperature of the water bath down to the last degree. It's a method that relies on precision, which is what makes it so reliable.

In a nutshell, you target a certain temperature and let the food reach that target. No other way of cooking offers this level of predictability. Not surprisingly, the sous vide machine also lives up to its potential when it comes to cooking frozen food. In one experiment by America's Test Kitchen, frozen steaks took only 10% more time to reach the target temperature compared to fresh steaks. Considering that it's only an additional 30 minutes to the cooking time, cooking sous vide straight from the freezer is indeed a convenient method. The only difference is that it will take longer for frozen food to reach the desired temperature. But if you're looking for speed, you've come to the wrong cooking device.