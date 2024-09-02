Fill Empanadas With Sweet Potatoes For A Savory And Sweet Bite

Empanadas are a delightful version of one of the universe's best types of foods: tasty goodness wrapped in dough! There are dumplings, potstickers, samosas, and more, but the extra love goes to empanadas for being a dish teeming with variety in offering both savory and sweet options and many methods for customization. You can make a spicy chicken empanada with green chile or even use your empanada press to make a number of handheld desserts. One especially fun filling that you can use in both savory and sweet empanadas is the sweet potato. This rich-tasting and versatile root vegetable has many nutritional benefits and can easily be prepared for a savory snack or luxurious dessert.

Using sweet potatoes in empanadas is an excellent idea for both the taste and texture that the vegetable adds to your meal. When cooked, the sweet potato softens and can have a silky texture that mixes well with a variety of herbs, spices, meats, and even other vegetables. Although called "sweet," there are so many ways to make sweet potatoes savory. A thoughtfully prepared sweet potato filling wrapped in empanada dough that is then pressed and cooked to perfection is such a satisfying food in every bite. This can be made spicy with hot sauce and peppers or tempered with cheese — the choice is yours. For dessert style empanadas, sweet potatoes also provide a wonderful base for a myriad of decadent combinations.