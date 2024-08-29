Edamame Hummus Is The Protein-Packed Dip Your Snack Trays Need

If you've only eaten edamame plain or with a sprinkle of salt, you're missing out on many other possibilities that lie within its fuzzy green pod. Those little legumes are packed with a ton of nutrients; for example, did you know that they're what's behind some of the most well-known plant-based protein products, like tofu, miso, and tempeh? This means that they're just as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. There are plenty of easy and delicious edamame recipes out there, but one of our favorites is this 5-ingredient edamame hummus, which is guaranteed to be the star of your next snack plate.

Edamame hummus is just as versatile as regular chickpea-based hummus. You can dip crackers and veggies into it or you can use it as a spread for a sandwich. If you're used to making regular hummus from scratch, this one is no different and utilizes the same additional ingredients: tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Frozen edamame works well in this recipe, too, meaning you can whip this up on the spot if you've got a bag of it in your freezer; just be sure to allocate a few minutes to let it defrost. Once you've assembled your ingredients, throw it all into your food processor and watch the magic happen. After it's reached your desired consistency, plate it beside your favorite crackers, cheeses, and veggies. Or plate it beside a simple creamy hummus for an epic hummus-based snack plate.