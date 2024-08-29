Edamame Hummus Is The Protein-Packed Dip Your Snack Trays Need
If you've only eaten edamame plain or with a sprinkle of salt, you're missing out on many other possibilities that lie within its fuzzy green pod. Those little legumes are packed with a ton of nutrients; for example, did you know that they're what's behind some of the most well-known plant-based protein products, like tofu, miso, and tempeh? This means that they're just as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. There are plenty of easy and delicious edamame recipes out there, but one of our favorites is this 5-ingredient edamame hummus, which is guaranteed to be the star of your next snack plate.
Edamame hummus is just as versatile as regular chickpea-based hummus. You can dip crackers and veggies into it or you can use it as a spread for a sandwich. If you're used to making regular hummus from scratch, this one is no different and utilizes the same additional ingredients: tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, and garlic. Frozen edamame works well in this recipe, too, meaning you can whip this up on the spot if you've got a bag of it in your freezer; just be sure to allocate a few minutes to let it defrost. Once you've assembled your ingredients, throw it all into your food processor and watch the magic happen. After it's reached your desired consistency, plate it beside your favorite crackers, cheeses, and veggies. Or plate it beside a simple creamy hummus for an epic hummus-based snack plate.
The best ways to upgrade edamame hummus
The beauty of hummus is that its seasoning doesn't need to end after it's been taken out of the food processor; there are plenty of ways to elevate hummus after it's already on a plate and ready to be served. For those who like a bit of spice, try adding a drizzle of sweet chili oil over the top. This pop of color is also a great way to make it stand out on a snack plate. Another great option is to roast edamame with seasonings like garlic powder, Cayenne pepper, and cumin, and then sprinkle the crunchy bite-sized legumes over the hummus — this adds a layer of texture that just can't be beat.
If you decide to upgrade your edamame hummus before plating it, there are plenty of options for seasoning the base recipe. Just remember that it's usually best to make the base recipe first, and then season to taste so that you know you'll be happy with the outcome. Add your favorite spices or even some fresh herbs like basil or parsley. And for an even more protein-packed hummus, throw in some chickpeas alongside the edamame like you would a plain hummus for an even richer flavor and texture.