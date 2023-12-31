Roast Edamame With Seasonings For The Perfect Party Appetizer
Although seemingly trivial, a good appetizer is often the key to hosting a stupendous, enjoyable party. It kickstarts everything on the right note, with just enough intrigue to keep your guests excited for all that's to come. Luckily, your choices for this category of food are practically endless, with a wide range of classic and brand-new dishes to try out. For those looking for something a bit unusual and out-of-the-box that's still easy and simple, roasted edamame fits the bill perfectly.
Edamame beans are soybeans that are harvested before they fully mature. They're a staple ingredient in many East Asian dishes (most commonly in Japan), diversely used as a snack, side dish, topping, or in our case, appetizer. They're soft and creamy but also delightfully chewy with a uniquely sweet and nutty taste. When roasted, these qualities are enhanced to a greater depth, highlighting their natural goodness while also layering in a beautiful complexity.
Depending on the condiment you use, the roasted edamame can take on salty, savory, spicy, or even smoky notes. Small but mighty, these beans are fun little bites that burst with gorgeous flavors and exhilarating textures — all the necessary hallmarks of a good party appetizer.
The many ways to enjoy roasted edamame
Roasting edamame is as straightforward as you'd expect. Simply toss them with your preferred seasonings, spread them on a sheet pan, and roast for around 15 to 30 minutes in the oven or the air fryer. As for the seasonings, feel free to get as minimal or extravagant as you want. A classic and foolproof combination that never disappoints is olive oil, salt, and pepper. If you like a bit of heat and intensity, there's a whole horizon to explore. Start with familiar spices like chili powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, cumin, Cajun seasoning, and paprika, or get experimental with curry powder, allspice, or crushed Sichuan pepper.
Spices, of course, aren't the only thing you can use for seasonings. A drizzle or two of hot sauces or chili oil will also do the trick marvelously. For a hint of umami sweetness, take a page from Asian cuisine and use soy sauce and sesame oil. You can even roast the edamame with some parmesan cheese for an extra layer of tangy crisp.
Although a whole bowl filled with these tiny, crispy, and flavorful beans is more than enough to entertain the party, you can always go above and beyond. Make a platter of healthy, fun snacks by pairing them with other roasted foods, like chickpeas, nuts, dried fruits, etc. Lay them over mini bread slices alongside cream cheese or ricotta cheese and you've got a strange yet utterly enticing plate of crostini.