Nespresso Vertuo Plus Vs Deluxe: What's The Difference?

If you're shopping for a new coffee maker, you certainly won't be in the wrong for choosing one of the many Nespresso machines currently on the market. One of the brand's better options is the Nespresso VertuoPlus, which has an alternate design in the form of the VertuoPlus Deluxe. You may be looking at these and wondering if the Deluxe version is worth the extra money, and while that decision is ultimately yours to make, it's worth avoiding buyer's remorse by familiarizing yourself with what exactly these machines do differently.

To cover our bases, both models are coffee pod machines, which means they use those cute single serve pouches of coffee (sometimes called capsules) instead of loose coffee grounds to make your morning cup of joe. Nespresso has lots of great coffee pod flavors to choose from, but keep in mind that the Vertuo series has its own unique line of coffee pods that are slightly more expensive than the original Nespresso pods. As of the writing of this article, Nespresso has the VertuoPlus listed on its website for $169.99 and the VertuoPlus Deluxe for $199.99. So what exactly does that extra $30 get you?