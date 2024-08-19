Nespresso Machine Accessories, Ranked Worst To Best

Since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has helped revolutionize the single-serve coffee and espresso market. Although the first Nespresso machines were marketed towards offices, the company expanded its marketing towards at-home coffee drinkers by the early 1990s, thus ushering in a new era of coffee makers.

Today, Nespresso is more popular than ever, and the company now sells a variety of machines at various price points, ranging from $130 up to $850. Fortunately, you do not have to spring for the most expensive Nespresso machine to get all the bells and whistles. The company has also expanded its line of accessories over the years to help upgrade your machine; however, while many of these accessories can take your cup of joe to the next level, not all are worth your time. Therefore, I considered the functionality, performance, and overall value of each item based on personal experience and verified reviews to rank these Nespresso accessories from worst to best.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.