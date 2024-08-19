Nespresso Machine Accessories, Ranked Worst To Best
Since its founding in 1986, Nespresso has helped revolutionize the single-serve coffee and espresso market. Although the first Nespresso machines were marketed towards offices, the company expanded its marketing towards at-home coffee drinkers by the early 1990s, thus ushering in a new era of coffee makers.
Today, Nespresso is more popular than ever, and the company now sells a variety of machines at various price points, ranging from $130 up to $850. Fortunately, you do not have to spring for the most expensive Nespresso machine to get all the bells and whistles. The company has also expanded its line of accessories over the years to help upgrade your machine; however, while many of these accessories can take your cup of joe to the next level, not all are worth your time. Therefore, I considered the functionality, performance, and overall value of each item based on personal experience and verified reviews to rank these Nespresso accessories from worst to best.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
12. Recycling bin
Nespresso has long been at the forefront of eliminating waste. From early on, the company adopted a "three Rs" approach to sustainability: reduce, reuse, and regenerate. Simply put, the company's strategy is to reduce waste by reusing viable materials for as long as possible, including coffee and espresso pods and capsules. Not only does the company offer a free recycling program but it also sells an accessory aimed at that goal. Enter the Nespresso recycling bin.
Made from recycled polypropylene, a type of plastic commonly used to make coffee pods, the Nespresso recycling bin is a standalone device geared towards, you guessed it, recycling Nespresso pods and capsules. The bin, which costs $20, can hold around 60 spent Vertuo capsules and 160 Original capsules. It features a sleek design and a convenient carrying handle, which makes it easier to empty.
While it is important to recycle your used Nespresso pods, the added recycling bin isn't all that worth it. The company's recycling program offers an opportunity to order as many free recycling bags as the customer wants through its website. Once the bags are full, the customer can then drop them off at any UPS drop-off location. Because of this, from my experience, it makes more economic sense to keep one of the free bags near your Nespresso machine rather than spend $20 on the recycling bin.
11. Vertuo Next carafe set
Nespresso's Vertuo Next carafe set features a hand-blown, double-walled glass carafe and silicone stirring spoon and lid for around $49. The carafe was created by acclaimed artist Konstantin Grcic — a German industrial designer who has collaborated with Nespresso on several items — and boasts minimalist style and functionality in favor of an ultimate coffee experience. The included stirring spoon is designed to release the coffee's flavor profile, and the lid helps preserve the heat.
Ultimately, there is one specific reason why the Vertuo Next carafe set lands near the bottom of my list. The carafe is designed exclusively for the Vertuo Next machines, making it useless for owners of other models. Going further, the carafe is also specifically designed for Vertuo Pour-Over style capsules, of which there is currently only one flavor to choose from: the roasted and smoky pods. This further limits the functionality of the accessory. Even though the actual carafe is well-made, only a fraction of Nespresso users will find it useful, meaning that it is one of the least versatile products on this list.
10. Touch sleeve dispenser
There are many options when it comes to storing your Nespresso pods and capsules. The Touch sleeve dispenser is one of the most unique options. The Touch dispenser features a sleek, compact design and is a convenient way to display and store your coffee pods. The dispenser utilizes a 360-degree rotation system and holds up to six Nespresso capsule sleeves.
Although the Touch sleeve dispenser is an interesting accessory that will look right at home next to your Nespresso machine, it may not be entirely worth it — given its $42 price tag. In a market filled with knock-off, off-brand pod and capsule organizers, there just are many other options for cheaper prices. While those other organizers might not feature the 360-degree rotation system, that system is only worth it if you plan on storing six Nespresso capsule sleeves in it. If you only plan on storing a few sleeves at a time, you might be better off with a different organizer.
9. Monin syrup kit
Monin has long been a staple for baristas and mixologists. Since the company's founding in 1912, Monin has been producing some of the best syrups and flavorings regularly used in cocktails and coffee drinks around the world. In fact, I'd argue it's one of the best coffee syrup brands out there. Now, Nespresso is offering a Monin syrup kit for at-home coffee makers.
Nespresso's Monin syrup kit retails for $16 and includes a set of two 250-milliliter syrup bottles in vanilla and caramel flavors. From my experience, both flavors are versatile enough to craft many delicious recipes and coffee drinks. The vanilla syrup uses pure Madagascar vanilla to add a rich, smooth flavor to mochas, lattes, and more. The caramel syrup adds a mouth-watering decadent flavor to both hot and cold beverages.
If you break down the price of this kit ($16 in total — $8 per bottle), you'll find it may not be the most economical option. On the Monin website, you can buy a 750-milliliter glass bottle of syrup for about $11. Considering that the Nespresso kit only includes two 250-milliliter bottles, you would need to buy three of the kits to equal the amount of liquid for each flavor, ultimately costing you $48 in total ($24 per flavor) on the Monin website. Although Nespresso's Monin syrup kit may not be the right option, having Monin syrup on hand is a great idea. You just might want to buy the syrup elsewhere.
8. Nespresso descaling kit
Regularly descaling your Nespresso is the best way to ensure consistent, quality coffee and extend the life of your machine. As you use your Nespresso, minerals from the water, such as calcium and magnesium, collect on the different parts of your machine. To remove these built-up minerals, you need to descale the machine. Nespresso recommends descaling often — every three months or after 300 capsules — and it even sells a solution designed for this process.
The Nespresso descaling kit is available in a set of two for $10.99 or a set of 12 for $62.99. In either set, you will get a descaling agent that gently removes any built-up lime scale to keep your machine in tip-top shape. It is important to note that the two-pack is geared more towards Nespresso Vertuo and Original machines, while the 12-pack is geared more towards the Zenius and Gemini machines.
I regularly keep a descaling kit on hand because maintaining your Nespresso machine can drastically improve the taste and quality of your cup of joe. In terms of ranking, however, there are better accessories available because the descaling kit serves one purpose — cleaning your machine. Therefore, it is a middle-of-the-road accessory.
7. Vertuo coffee and espresso mugs
Looking to upgrade your drinkware? Nespresso has you covered with its Vertuo coffee and espresso mug line. Both mugs, which are made from durable tempered glass, are perfect for hot and cold drinks because they will keep your drink cooler or warmer for longer than traditional glasses. The mugs feature a contemporary, rounded shape that puts your coffee or espresso center stage. They are also dishwasher-safe.
The Vertuo coffee mugs are available as a two-pack in either small (13.2 ounces) for $39 or medium (16.6 ounces) for $42. The set also includes two stainless steel spoons to help spread the flavor upon stirring. If espresso is more your thing, then opt for the Vertuo espresso mug set instead, which includes two cups (2.7 ounces), two saucers, and two stainless steel spoons for $35.
Whether you opt for the Vertuo coffee mugs or espresso mugs, it is a set worth having that will help enhance the taste of your java. Still, while these mugs are worth buying, there are better accessories available. For instance, the Coffee Nook starter pack includes these mugs and a capsule drawer for a decent price. Additionally, functionality-wise, they really only serve one purpose — to drink from — making them not nearly as versatile as some other accessories.
6. Cold brew style starter pack
Although it dates back to the 1600s, cold brew coffee has only become popular in the last 10 years or so. Cold brewing takes ground coffee beans steeped in cold water to produce coffee that is smoother and less bitter than hot coffee. In response to cold brew's rise in popularity, Nespresso released cold brew capsules geared for the Vertuo Creatista, Lattissima, Next, and Pop+ machines. Even better? The company has bundled it into a convenient starter pack.
Nespresso's cold brew-style starter pack has everything you need, including two Reveal cold coffee glasses, both of which are made from crystal-glass and are designed to give space for icy drinks, and two sleeves of cold brew-style capsules. What truly makes this an interesting bundle is that Nespresso machines can make cold brew fast. Traditionally, cold brewing requires steeping the coffee grounds for 12 to 24 hours; however, Nespresso's machines can deliver a cup of cold brew in just a few minutes due to their cool water phase.
There are some drawbacks to this starter pack, however. For one, there is only currently one flavor of cold brew capsules — sweet caramel and roasted cereal. From my experience, the flavor provides delicious hints of caramel, but that may not be for everyone. Additionally, you need one of the machines listed above, further limiting the pack. Still, if you're a fan of cold brew, Nespresso's cold brew-style starter pack is well worth it.
5. Barista
The Barista is an innovative device designed to help at-home coffee makers create artisan cups of joe. From frothing cappuccinos to whisking iced nitros, the Nespresso Barista includes many recipes that will rival your local coffee shop. The device features an integrated touchscreen to help you find the right recipe. You can also download the connected app to better navigate the different options. Nespresso even offers several instructional guides and videos on its website to help users get the most out of their Barista recipe maker.
While the Nespresso Barista recipe maker is an excellent accessory to have, it does have some drawbacks and may not be for everyone. For one thing, the initial price of $169 is a lot to stomach, especially considering it costs more than the cheapest Nespresso: the Vertuo Pop+ machine (priced at $130). Additionally, you need to utilize the different functions of the device to truly get your money's worth. If frothing milk is your only goal, there are better options available for a much cheaper price.
All in all, the Barista recipe maker is an excellent accessory for coffee lovers. I've personally played around with the device and have crafted some truly great drinks with it. It may not be worth it, however, if you don't plan on using it to its full potential, given the hefty price tag. It's also worth noting there are a few types of milk to avoid with the Barista recipe maker.
4. On The Go starter pack
Nothing is better than enjoying a mug of hot or iced coffee on the go — whether you take it to the office or drink it while running errands. Fortunately, Nespresso's On The Go starter pack is geared towards just that.
The On The Go starter pack includes one sleeve of Alto Onice coffee capsules, one sleeve of Alto Ambrato capsules, and one large Nomad mug for just $40. What truly makes this pack great is the overall value. If purchased separately, one sleeve of Alto Onice and one sleeve of Alto Ambrato capsules will run you about $10.50 each, so about $21 in total. Additionally, one large Nomad mug retails for $29. Therefore, while the entire starter pack only costs $40, it's really a $50 total value.
It isn't just the value that makes this an excellent starter pack. The Nomad travel mug, which is made from recycled stainless steel, features double-walled insulation and keeps drinks hot for three hours and cold for five hours. The mug also sports a simple push-to-open button for easy drinking. Unfortunately, the starter pack only comes in one color (midnight blue), and you cannot switch out the included sleeves of coffee.
3. Coffee Nook starter pack
Believe it or not, Nespresso offers another starter pack that is arguably even better than the On The Go pack. The Coffee Nook starter pack is the perfect accessory to help upgrade your at-home coffee experience. It includes one capsule drawer, two Vertuo mugs, and two Vertuo spoons for $79.
Similarly to the previous starter pack, the Coffee Nook starter pack is a great overall value. When purchased separately, the capsule drawer dispenser included in the pack runs for $60. Additionally, the Vertuo mug and spoon set is priced at $39. Therefore, the entire Coffee Nook Starter Pack is a $99 total value.
Once again, it isn't just the value that makes this a great pack. The capsule drawer dispenser, which is also designed by Konstantin Grcic, features a stainless steel exterior. It holds either 44 Vertuo capsules or 60 Original capsules. The capsule dispenser adds a touch of style in a convenient package. In addition, the Vertuo mugs are well-made and help elevate your coffee-drinking experience.
The only thing really holding back the Coffee Nook starter pack from being higher on the list is the fact that it is a starter pack. Chances are, if you already own a Nespresso machine, you most likely have either a capsule storage device or decent coffee mugs. Because of this, it's hard to rank it the best Nespresso accessory, as it may not be necessary for everyone.
2. Aeroccino XL
Nespresso's Aeroccino line of milk frothers is well-known in the world of coffee. Among the many milk frothers on the market, Aeroccino is consistently ranked at the top. The brand's Aeroccino XL is no different.
The Nespresso Aeroccino XL offers three styles of preparation, including cold milk foam, hot milk foam, and hot milk, which is everything you need from a milk frother. What sets the XL model apart from the other models is the overall size. The Aeroccino XL provides a hot and cold milk froth max capacity of 7.6 ounces and a hot milk max capacity of 13.5 ounces. What this translates to is more froth than the traditional Aeroccino4, which has a hot milk max capacity of 8.11 ounces.
While more froth might be good for some people, the Aeroccino XL does require a higher upfront cost ($109). Because of this, some at-home coffee brewers might want to opt for the cheaper Aeroccino3 model if they don't need as much froth. Additionally, since the XL is relatively new, it might have some hidden kinks that need to be worked out; however, the current reviews for the product seem rather positive.
1. Aeroccino4
Besides the Aeroccino XL, Nespresso makes one other milk frother: the Aeroccino4. When it comes to it, the Aeroccino4 is the superior model and easily takes the number one spot on the list of Nespresso accessories.
Expanding upon the previous Aeroccino3 model, Nespresso went back to the drawing board and changed the overall look of the Aeroccino4 by adding a shinier exterior. The company also added a convenient spout and handle for easier pouring. The Aeroccino4 boasts an additional style of milk preparation for a total of four, including hot milk foam (dense or airy), cold milk foam, and hot milk. The model is dishwasher-safe, making it much easier to clean than its previous counterpart.
In my experience, what makes the Aeroccino4 a truly standout accessory is the ease of use and versatility of the product. The convenient spout and handle are a nice added feature that was missing from the Aeroccino3. Additionally, the added style of milk preparation further expands the number of drinks you can make with it. Given the $119 price tag of the Aeroccino4, you can tell that Nespresso took great care and attention to detail when crafting this product. Out of all the accessories on this list, this one is the only one truly worth having.
Methodology
There are numerous Nespresso accessories available, many of which are offered by off-brand websites and manufacturers. Because it would be nearly impossible to rank every available accessory, I stuck to the accessories offered on the Nespresso website for this list.
I took several factors into account to create this ranking. For one, I considered my own personal experience in using many of the items on the list. Reviews from other customers were also an integral part of the ranking. If the product received above-average reviews, such as the Aeroccino4, then it is likely a good product. Additionally, the functionality of a product versus its price was another important factor. If the product served few functions but had an expensive price, such as the recycling bin, then it was ranked much lower on the list. Lastly, I looked at the overall value of the product. If the product seemed like a good value, then it was ranked higher on the list, such as the Coffee Nook starter pack.
Still, just because a product was ranked on the lower end of the list doesn't make it not worth buying. If the product fits your specific situation, then it deserves a spot next to your Nespresso machine.