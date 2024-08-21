13 Facts You Need To Know About Cashews

They're curvy, they're buttery, they're healthy — the allure of cashews seems to only be growing the more you learn about them. But these sweet, nutty morsels are far more complex than their unassuming appearance suggests, and many of us would benefit from learning more about where they came from and what influenced their rise to popularity. Packed with heart-healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals, cashews offer a nutritional powerhouse in a small package. Their unique texture and mild flavor have made them a darling of the culinary world, particularly among vegans and lactose-intolerant individuals seeking dairy alternatives. From luscious cheeses to velvety cream, these versatile nuts have quickly taken over the plant-based movement.

However, the cashew's journey from tree to table is fraught with ethical and environmental concerns, from its roots in colonial history to the cashew industry's ongoing associations with worker exploitation and high carbon emissions. Explore this complicated dichotomy and learn everything you need to know about cashews here.