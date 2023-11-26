Cashews Are A Creamy Substitute For Pine Nuts In Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto

Nutty, herbaceous, and savory, with an undertone of sweetness and zest — these are the hallmarks of a good sun-dried tomato pesto. While olive oil, basil, parmesan, and, of course, sun-dried tomatoes, achieve those requirements on their own, cashews are a tremendously helpful addition. Use the nuts as a substitute for pine nuts to create a creamy, delicious sun-dried tomato pesto.

Cashews tend to be mild with a hint of buttery flavor, which makes them the ultimate ingredient for pesto. However, the rich texture of the nuts is what truly shines when blended into the sauce. Both cashews and pine nuts possess a somewhat similar flavor, but the creamy mouth feel of cashews (and the cheaper price tag in comparison to pine nuts) makes them stand apart.

Roast unsalted cashews before blending them with olive oil, salt, minced garlic, parmesan, lemon juice, basil, and sun-dried tomatoes. Use the sauce to top off toasted bread, pasta, or a homemade margherita pizza. The mutually sweet, rich taste of cashews and sun-dried tomatoes make them the perfect pesto match.