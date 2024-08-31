This Is The Best Way To Cook Boneless Lamb Chops

If you're unsure about what is the best way to cook those boneless lamb chops in your freezer, we've got the answer for you. According to Wissam Baki, the executive chef of Amal Miami, "Boneless lamb is best to pan sear to ensure a nice crust without over cooking." Pan searing will ensure perfect, tender lamb chops every time. Because boneless lamb chops tend to be cut thinner, they're easy to over cook, but pan searing minimizes that risk.

Ready to pan sear some boneless lamb chops? First, pick out a lamb recipe, like our garlicky pan-seared lamb chops. Thaw the lamb chops if needed, then marinate them to ensure good flavors. Lamb tends to be gamey, which a garlicky, herby marinade can help mask. Lamb is such a beautiful protein and, sometimes, we like to balance and complement lamb's rich flavors with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Then, it's time to cook the lamb. Add butter or cooking oil to a hot pan, then add the marinated boneless lamb chops. Sear for 2 minutes before searing the other side for 1 minute. You want both sides of your lamb chops to develop a nice crust. In our pan-seared lamb chops recipe, we recommend that you let the lamb rest for about 5 minutes before serving.