Complement Rich Lamb With A Squeeze Of Lemon Juice For Tangy Flavor

Lamb tastes like different things to many different people; while some consider the meat to taste delicate and grassy, others claim it has a robust, gamey flavor. No matter how lamb comes across to you, one thing remains constant — it always tastes better with a squeeze of lemon.

In general, lamb tends to be quite rich. While that can be due to its natural palate, the meat is also often cooked with seasonings that give it a resonant flavor. Whether that's through an abundance of rosemary, thyme, and oregano for gyros or with sumac and cumin for shawarma, lamb is always extremely savory. A bit of lemon juice enhances the flavor while uplifting it with its bright, zesty taste.

Brightening up lamb is as easy as squeezing a lemon wedge onto it. Add a splash onto your roast leg of lamb before putting it in the oven or pour some onto lamb kebabs fresh from the grill. Lemon juice also makes a great tenderizer for lamb — just be careful with how long you leave it. If lamb is marinated in the citrus too long, it can either get too soft or take on a chewy texture.