The Roasted Vegetable Combination For The Ultimate Meat-Free Enchiladas
With so many options for flavors and filling, enchiladas are a dish that can be easily customized and adapted to suit a wide variety of appetites and accommodate different dietary needs. For example, among the fantastic additions to upgrade enchiladas, you can always choose to go with a meat-free version that still provides wholesome protein and great nutritional value. Following a simple recipe for roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn, you'll see that the vegetable filling used includes a combination of sweet potatoes, zucchini, red pepper, red onions, and mushrooms. This richly flavored and filling combination of vegetables encompasses the best textures and tastes for a crowd-pleasing dish.
If you love vegetarian jackfruit enchiladas, you'll enjoy this medley of squash, root vegetables, alliums, and more. The combination gives depth and complexity beyond standard vegetarian enchiladas with more protein-rich nutrition than adding more cheese. The vegetables roast up nicely on a sheet pan and can be easily folded into the filling of your enchiladas along with the cheese of your choosing, or a dairy-free option for those who want an entirely vegan or plant-based meal. There are many fun ways you can further elevate your vegetarian enchiladas by way of seasoning, sauces, and more.
Making the best roasted vegetable enchiladas
Assembling the ingredients for your enchiladas is fairly simple. When it comes to chopping up your vegetables for roasting, be sure you keep the pieces relatively uniform for even cooking. You can refer to a similar herbed roasted root vegetables recipe for roasting specifics and choose seasonings that make sense to be included with the larger flavor profile of your enchiladas. Choose spices such as cumin, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder for standard enchilada seasonings. Don't be afraid to experiment with a pinch of unsweetened cocoa powder and a sprinkle of oregano to amp up the flavors. You can try making your own homemade red enchilada sauce if you wish, or try a number of fun add-ins to upgrade a canned enchilada sauce.
For easier preparation and serving, try adding your roasted vegetable filling blend to an enchilada casserole that can be cut into individual portion sizes. There are plenty of dairy-free options for meltable cheeses and sour creams to garnish your enchiladas if needed as well. You can also make avocado crema or creamy salsa verde for a fun and colorful topping to your meat-free enchiladas. No matter what you choose, these roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas will be the star of your dinner table.