The Roasted Vegetable Combination For The Ultimate Meat-Free Enchiladas

With so many options for flavors and filling, enchiladas are a dish that can be easily customized and adapted to suit a wide variety of appetites and accommodate different dietary needs. For example, among the fantastic additions to upgrade enchiladas, you can always choose to go with a meat-free version that still provides wholesome protein and great nutritional value. Following a simple recipe for roasted vegetable and black bean enchiladas from Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn, you'll see that the vegetable filling used includes a combination of sweet potatoes, zucchini, red pepper, red onions, and mushrooms. This richly flavored and filling combination of vegetables encompasses the best textures and tastes for a crowd-pleasing dish.

If you love vegetarian jackfruit enchiladas, you'll enjoy this medley of squash, root vegetables, alliums, and more. The combination gives depth and complexity beyond standard vegetarian enchiladas with more protein-rich nutrition than adding more cheese. The vegetables roast up nicely on a sheet pan and can be easily folded into the filling of your enchiladas along with the cheese of your choosing, or a dairy-free option for those who want an entirely vegan or plant-based meal. There are many fun ways you can further elevate your vegetarian enchiladas by way of seasoning, sauces, and more.