14 Dishes That Don't Require A Preheated Oven

For many of us, preheating the oven is a non-negotiable step when it comes to cooking. Whether simply out of habit or to ensure success for certain dishes, the first step in any recipe that uses the oven is to let it heat up properly. However, there are times when we may get too caught up in our prep and forget to preheat the oven, forcing us to put things on hold until the oven reaches the right temperature, or when we simply want to whip things up in a hurry but have to account for the extra time it takes for things to heat up. Despite what you may be used to, a preheated oven is not always necessary, and a lot of dishes allow you to skip this preliminary step completely. Indeed, though it may seem counterintuitive, placing your food into a cold oven is oftentimes perfectly suitable — and at other times actually beneficial — providing you with better results than a hot oven.

From hearty and saucy dishes that benefit from gentle and gradual cooking to baked goods that exhibit better rise and ideal textures, there is a range of dishes that can be made without a preheated oven, with no compromise on taste or texture. If you're looking to cut back on your energy use or simply want to slash the tedious waiting time that accompanies the traditional step, cold-oven cooking may just surprise you as an efficient, economical, and incredibly effective method.