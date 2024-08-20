Matcha Ranch Is The Unique Condiment To Elevate Your Next Veggie Tray

Matcha isn't just meant for tea. The green powder has plenty of unexpected uses in the kitchen, such as being flavorful component in savory seasoning blends and as a way to upgrade mayonnaise. The green powder lends an earthy note to recipes and can complement a range of both sweet and savory dishes.

The grassy notes and delicate nutty undertones of matcha blends well with buttermilk ranch dressing. With a quick stir, you can bring new life to slice vegetable platters and add a new dimension of umami flavor for snackers to feast upon. While you can whisk culinary-grade matcha powder directly into ranch dressing, you can also sprinkle matcha salt into a shallow dish of your favorite store-bought ranch dressing. As with any ingredient inclusion, start by adding matcha to your dressing conservatively and adjust to taste. Your matcha-flavored ranch will fit snugly alongside other dips like hummus and guacamole, especially when it's plated with sugar snap peas, crisp slices of cucumber, crunchy home fries, or carrot sticks.