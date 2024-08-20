Matcha Ranch Is The Unique Condiment To Elevate Your Next Veggie Tray
Matcha isn't just meant for tea. The green powder has plenty of unexpected uses in the kitchen, such as being flavorful component in savory seasoning blends and as a way to upgrade mayonnaise. The green powder lends an earthy note to recipes and can complement a range of both sweet and savory dishes.
The grassy notes and delicate nutty undertones of matcha blends well with buttermilk ranch dressing. With a quick stir, you can bring new life to slice vegetable platters and add a new dimension of umami flavor for snackers to feast upon. While you can whisk culinary-grade matcha powder directly into ranch dressing, you can also sprinkle matcha salt into a shallow dish of your favorite store-bought ranch dressing. As with any ingredient inclusion, start by adding matcha to your dressing conservatively and adjust to taste. Your matcha-flavored ranch will fit snugly alongside other dips like hummus and guacamole, especially when it's plated with sugar snap peas, crisp slices of cucumber, crunchy home fries, or carrot sticks.
Matcha ranch is the sauce your meals have been missing
Once you've tried this matcha ranch dressing, you may find yourself drizzling the condiment on top of sandwiches and salads or using it to round out plates of spicy fajitas and barbecue wings. Use the seasoned dip for popcorn chicken or bring an earthy flavor to simply prepared salmon filets and grilled chicken. Enhance your matcha ranch dressing with flaky sea salt or red pepper flakes to create the perfect taste for your palate, or consider whisking matcha powder into some of your other vegetable dips, like whipped feta and avocado tzatziki. Finish dishes with chopped fresh herbs plucked from the garden or a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds.
Blended matcha ranch dressing can be kept in the fridge for at least two weeks, so make more than what you think you'll need for tonight's dinner party. This is a pretty ingredient that can easily find its way into meals served at any time during the day.