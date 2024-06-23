Matcha Salt Is The Simple Blend You'll Want To Put On Everything

Matcha is often associated with pretty green drinks, from matcha lattes to matcha smoothies. However, you might be surprised to learn that the green powder can be enjoyed as a seasoning too. Enter matcha salt, also called green tea salt, a Japanese seasoning that's used to flavor savory and sweet foods alike.

If you've only experienced matcha powder in the form of a beverage, the idea of using matcha powder in cooked recipes might sound unusual — let alone combined with salt. But when you consider the flavor profile of matcha, it's not surprising that it works well with salt's intensity. Specifically, matcha has a strong herbal taste that complements the vibrant flavor of salt, making the combination perfect for unexpected ways to use matcha.

But first, you might be wondering what's the difference between matcha and green tea. While matcha is produced from the same plant as traditional green tea, for matcha the leaves are grown in the shade before being dried and ground into a powder that is directly mixed into drinks. Green tea, on the other hand, consists of leaves grown in sunshine, which are steeped in hot water and removed from the drink, providing an infusion of nutrients and flavor. So, be sure to use matcha powder — not regular green tea leaves — to make matcha salt. Here's a detailed guide to matcha salt, plus tips on how to use the seasoning in your own cooking.