When Adding Matcha To Your Smoothie, Go For The Culinary Grade
If you love to add a kick of matcha green tea to your smoothies from time to time, it might be time to reconsider the type of matcha you are using. While higher grades of matcha are better for making the drink itself or a latte at home, there's no need to use it in blended drinks such as a smoothie. Instead, try picking up culinary matcha.
Wondering why it matters or what sets culinary-grade matcha apart? Unlike its ceremonial counterpart, culinary-grade matcha is crafted with versatility in mind. It's designed not for traditional tea ceremonies, but for flavoring dishes and blending with other ingredients. This makes it the perfect addition to your morning smoothie concoction. One of the key differences is that culinary-grade matcha tends to be more bitter. Thanks to the sweetness of your smoothie ingredients, like ripe fruits with natural sugar, the bitterness is balanced out. Tasting Table's Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie is a delicious example of this balance. It's a harmonious marriage of flavors that works out well in terms of flavor — and saving some money.
There's no need to pay more for smoothie matcha
Culinary-grade matcha often comes with a more budget-friendly price point compared to its ceremonial counterpart. This makes it not only a delicious addition to your smoothie but also a savvy financial choice. The reason why ceremonial-grade matcha is more expensive than culinary-grade lies in the quality of the leaves and when they are harvested. Ceremonial-grade matcha is crafted from young, tender leaves, resulting in a nuanced, delicate flavor profile perfect for sipping on its own.
Culinary-grade matcha, on the other hand, may include leaves of varying ages and is typically harvested later in the season. This yields a stronger, more robust flavor that shines best when paired with other ingredients because the bolder tea can stand up to completing flavors. So, the next time you reach for your blender, consider trying culinary-grade matcha powder to level up your smoothie game. With its bold flavor profile, budget-friendly price, and versatility in the kitchen, it's the secret weapon you never knew you needed.