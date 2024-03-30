When Adding Matcha To Your Smoothie, Go For The Culinary Grade

If you love to add a kick of matcha green tea to your smoothies from time to time, it might be time to reconsider the type of matcha you are using. While higher grades of matcha are better for making the drink itself or a latte at home, there's no need to use it in blended drinks such as a smoothie. Instead, try picking up culinary matcha.

Wondering why it matters or what sets culinary-grade matcha apart? Unlike its ceremonial counterpart, culinary-grade matcha is crafted with versatility in mind. It's designed not for traditional tea ceremonies, but for flavoring dishes and blending with other ingredients. This makes it the perfect addition to your morning smoothie concoction. One of the key differences is that culinary-grade matcha tends to be more bitter. Thanks to the sweetness of your smoothie ingredients, like ripe fruits with natural sugar, the bitterness is balanced out. Tasting Table's Easy Banana Matcha Smoothie is a delicious example of this balance. It's a harmonious marriage of flavors that works out well in terms of flavor — and saving some money.