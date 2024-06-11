Use Matcha In Your Savory Seasoning Blends For Balance

If you're new to the party and have only seen matcha in drink form while in line at your local coffee shop, it might be time to get acquainted with this Japanese green tea powder that's loaded with health benefits. The increasing popularity of matcha over the past several years has everyone looking for alternative ways to use it, and it's been slipping into baked goods like matcha muffins and sweet drinks like banana matcha smoothies.

As a drink, matcha can be very, very sweet. That's because many places serving matcha teas and lattes have added a sizable amount of sugar to the matcha powder. In its pure form, matcha is a Japanese green tea made from the whole, young leaves of the Camelia sinensis plant. Its bright green color is derived from high chlorophyll levels and the cooling process the leaves undergo following harvest.

The reigning flavor of matcha is earthiness: Notes of grassiness, a slight sweetness, and a definitive — but not overwhelming — bitterness are all present in matcha powder. This flavor profile makes it a perfect addition to savory dishes. The Japanese believe matcha embodies the very definition of savory, or umami, so it's no wonder folks have been incorporating matcha into seasoning blends for use in a variety of savory recipes. The tea marries well with dried and fresh herbs, such as rosemary, mint, and sage. Blend it with spices like citrus zest, coriander, cardamom, ginger, or turmeric for good balance (and extra antioxidants).