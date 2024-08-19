The Kitchen Tool Required To Create Decadent Stuffed Chocolate Bars

If the viral khanafeh-stuffed chocolate bar from a chocolatier in Dubai has inspired you to try making chocolate bars of your own, you'll need to plan accordingly. Before biting into a stuffed, gooey treat, you must first arm yourself with a candy or chocolate mold. The solid edges will help you create chocolate pieces that can be stuffed with cookie dough and topped with flakes of crunchy sea salt or toasted coconut flakes. Thankfully, the chocolate-making process isn't too time-consuming, and in under an hour, you'll be rewarded with an aesthetically pleasing treat you can feast on.

Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing fills chocolate-covered molds with a spicy mango filling to make mango chili-stuffed chocolate bars and suggests home bakers wiggle and tap molds lightly onto a hard surface to create a smooth exterior for fillings to be spooned into. Once the initial layer of chocolate has been placed into the fridge to chill and harden, the stuffing of choice can be spread across the chocolate surface to harden before the final layer of chocolate is used to cover the treat.