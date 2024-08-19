The Kitchen Tool Required To Create Decadent Stuffed Chocolate Bars
If the viral khanafeh-stuffed chocolate bar from a chocolatier in Dubai has inspired you to try making chocolate bars of your own, you'll need to plan accordingly. Before biting into a stuffed, gooey treat, you must first arm yourself with a candy or chocolate mold. The solid edges will help you create chocolate pieces that can be stuffed with cookie dough and topped with flakes of crunchy sea salt or toasted coconut flakes. Thankfully, the chocolate-making process isn't too time-consuming, and in under an hour, you'll be rewarded with an aesthetically pleasing treat you can feast on.
Tasting Table recipe developer Tess Le Moing fills chocolate-covered molds with a spicy mango filling to make mango chili-stuffed chocolate bars and suggests home bakers wiggle and tap molds lightly onto a hard surface to create a smooth exterior for fillings to be spooned into. Once the initial layer of chocolate has been placed into the fridge to chill and harden, the stuffing of choice can be spread across the chocolate surface to harden before the final layer of chocolate is used to cover the treat.
The sweetest creations
You can buy chocolate and candy molds online or browse local markets for square, floral, animal, and spherical shapes in a variety of materials like plastic, silicon, and polycarbonate materials. Stock your kitchen with chocolate molds in a few different sizes and designs to vary your candy-making efforts, and consider tailoring your chocolate creations with seasonal themes, celebrations, and unique flavors. Should you not have candy or chocolate molds at the ready, you can use plastic lids or ice cube trays, instead, and scoop in chocolate to freeze and layer fillings to make mango-chili stuffed chocolate bars. You can also use popsicle molds to create stuffed chocolate bars if you want to invest in kitchen accessories while sticking to a set budget. Creativity can go a long way in your culinary projects, and getting resourceful with the objects you use to shape melted chocolate has major payoffs.
Once you've taken a bite out of your homemade stuffed chocolate bars, you may find yourself making these packed sweet treats on the regular. The easy but impressive creations are sure to make a lasting impression on dinner guests, and wrapped chocolate bars are an excellent gift to send home with friends and family after a successful dinner party. Whatever investment you make in chocolate molds, know that a pretty pack of these sweets placed in the office is sure to boost morale.