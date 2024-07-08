In A Pinch You Can Use Plastic Lids For Chocolate Bar Molds

You don't need fancy molds to make pretty chocolates to snack on with coffee or to distribute to your friends as cute surprises. Any kind of plastic lid can work to help you shape melted chocolate into creations you are proud of. Make use of lids for the empty peanut butter jars you have finished or reach for ice cube trays if you don't have any clean lids available.

After tempering chocolate, you simply pour it into the lid before customizing each piece to your liking. Edible flowers, candied fruits, broken candy pieces, ground and toasted nuts, or colorful decorating sprinkles can add either a touch of whimsy or a gourmet feature to your chocolate candies. You can use the plastic lids as a guide to design intricate patterns with the added ingredients or simply sprinkle the additions randomly on top of the chocolate-filled lids. Make stencils out of aluminum foil if you want to make specific shapes of sprinkles on the surface of your chocolates for special events or holidays.