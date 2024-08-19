Don't Throw Out Those Leftover Cherry Pits, Infuse Vodka With Them Instead

When you hear "flavored vodka," you might think of cloyingly sweet offerings from big brands in years past, but when you try a spirit made with real fruit rather than artificial additives, the difference is game-changing. Liquors flavored through natural methods present a new way to enjoy our favorite ingredients. And making these liquors is incredibly easy to do at home once you know the simple art of infusing spirits, which is essentially letting something steep in the liquid. One of our favorite infused spirits is cherry-flavored vodka. It makes the delicious magic of cherry season something you can enjoy for an entire year.

All you need is good-quality, unflavored vodka and cherry pits — this is an excellent no-waste approach to your next cherry pie or jam. If you've ever made something like cranberry-infused vodka, you know the process, but it's a breeze for newbies, too. Just pit sweet or sour cherries with a pitter or even by pushing a straw through the fruits. Put them into a clean glass jar with a lid. Cover them with vodka, using a ratio of a ½ cup of pits to 1 cup of vodka, or upping the pits for stronger flavor. Let it sit in a cool, dark spot for over a week; the more time, the bolder the flavor. Let air out of the container every so often, because the pits ferment a bit and you don't want a build-up of carbon dioxide. Finally, strain the vodka and bottle it.