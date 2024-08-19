10 Chinese Chicken Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation

We all love a classic Chinese American restaurant takeout dish, but sadly those delivery fees, drivers tips, and plastic containers can really start to add up after just a few nights of ordering in. Thankfully, we have some great news for you: Those favorite delivery dishes like chicken lo mein and General Tso's chicken are easier to replicate at home than you might have believed. These Chinese chicken recipes are simple to make, come together in a flash, and won't bust your budget, making them prefect additions your weekly dinner rotation.

Many of these recipes require similar ingredients like soy sauce, Chinese black vinegar, and shaoxing wine, so once you have those in your pantry you'll find plenty of uses for them beyond just a single recipe. Most of these Chinese chicken recipes include hearty vegetables, which makes eating a more balanced diet easy and delicious. The only drawback to these fantastic recipes is that they don't come with a cookie that tells your fortune, so you'll have to settle for creating your own destiny.