Turn Your Leftover Sloppy Joes Into A Crowd-Pleasing Casserole

Large batch meals can seem laborious, but clever repurposing of leftovers can reduce food waste and reimagine your dinners while cutting out the extra effort. The casserole is a time-honored tradition, with a variety of tasty recipes to transform your leftover food into a brand-new and delicious dish. If you find yourself with excess sloppy Joe filling, for example, you can combine it with your favorite simple mac and cheese recipe for an outstanding dish to feed a big, hungry group. With so many delightful versions of both sloppy Joe and mac and cheese recipes, the possibilities for combinations are nearly infinite and are sure to satisfy even the most picky eaters.

This duo of comforting flavors works so well as it falls somewhere along the lines of a hearty hamburger casserole recipe or a chili mac. With an added sweetness from the sloppy Joe sauce, the combination of sharp and creamy cheeses will balance out the flavors to make everything cohesive and pleasing to the palate. The options for making sloppy Joes involve a variety of different meat blends and even several meatless options, so you could feasibly combine a vegetarian or vegan sloppy Joe recipe with a dairy-free and vegan mac and cheese for a fully plant-based casserole to share and enjoy. The sweet and savory flavors will always be a winning pairing around the dinner table.