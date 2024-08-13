What Sets Black Diamond Watermelons Apart From The Rest

Some foods are just a cut above the rest. We raise our pinkies to caviar and champagne, of course, but even when it comes to seasonal fruits and vegetables, there are certain varieties that are just a little more elite than others. And as you can tell by their name, black diamond watermelons definitely fall in the cream of the crop category.

But what makes these fruits so special? They may not even look like the watermelons you usually eat at first glance, as their rinds range from dark green to ebony in color without a distinct pattern. But if you cut one open, you'd find bright red insides studded with black seeds.

Aside from their outside hue, these melons are much larger than the typical green variety. While the average watermelon weighs about 20 pounds, black diamonds can grow up to four times that — although they typically end up at around 45 pounds. And as opposed to the fruits you'll find in grocery stores, these elite versions have a sweeter taste (with just a little acidity) and more tender flesh.