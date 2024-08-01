Dragon Fruit And Watermelon Is The Summer Cocktail Combo You Need

When it comes to summer cocktails, we know that watermelon reigns supreme — from a watermelon Mojito to a watermelon Margarita, there are plenty of ways to integrate the summery fruit into delicious boozy drinks. But if you're looking to make a summer cocktail that is a bit more unique, but still super tasty, then your best bet is to combine watermelon with dragon fruit — at least according to the expert that Tasting Table spoke to.

The expert in question is Jayson Goldstein, the Food and Beverage Director at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12. Goldstein noted that one of the perks of using dragon fruit is that it's a great way to bring in some natural, mild sweetness. He explained that, when it comes to sweetness level, dragon fruit is similar to kiwis or pears. Goldstein said, "When [we were] developing the Watermelon Cooler cocktail, we needed a bit of sweetness and didn't want to use sugar, so we added dragon fruit and that helped find the balance that we were looking for."

As for which spirit works best in a watermelon-dragon fruit cocktail, Goldstein recommended two options. He said, "We use a great citrus vodka, the Crop Harvest Earth Organic Meyer Lemon Vodka, but tequila would work well, too. If I were to use tequila as the spirit, I would tweak the recipe to create more of a sour and have it as a play on a Margarita."