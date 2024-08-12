How To Improve Hard Seltzers With A Burst Of Fresh Flavor

When it comes to breezy, summertime party vibes, nothing hits the spot quite like a hard seltzer. Though these drinks actually have a history that predates White Claw, it's impossible to deny that ever since the brand popped off, the last few years have seen a dramatic explosion in the seltzer market. Though this isn't always the case, hard seltzer is typically made from malt liquor with a fermented sugar base. It is similar in calorie and alcohol content to light beer, and a favorite of those who prefer a fruity beverage over beer's yeastier flavor.

Still, the taste of straight-up canned hard seltzers can leave something to be desired. If you find the flavor too artificial or bland, we have the perfect solution. With their moderate alcohol content and built-in carbonation, hard seltzers already provide the base of a great drink, so why not spiff them up with fresh herbs and juices for an easy play on a cocktail that tastes just like a fancy bar concoction? In a glass, muddle a fresh herb like mint, juice the citrus fruit of your choice, and pour the seltzer over ice for a deliciously refreshing upgrade over the aluminum can. The herbs add an instant aromatic brightness that cuts through the synthetic flavoring, while the fruit can add much-needed sweetness and acidity and give your drink that fresh-squeezed authenticity.