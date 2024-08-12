How To Improve Hard Seltzers With A Burst Of Fresh Flavor
When it comes to breezy, summertime party vibes, nothing hits the spot quite like a hard seltzer. Though these drinks actually have a history that predates White Claw, it's impossible to deny that ever since the brand popped off, the last few years have seen a dramatic explosion in the seltzer market. Though this isn't always the case, hard seltzer is typically made from malt liquor with a fermented sugar base. It is similar in calorie and alcohol content to light beer, and a favorite of those who prefer a fruity beverage over beer's yeastier flavor.
Still, the taste of straight-up canned hard seltzers can leave something to be desired. If you find the flavor too artificial or bland, we have the perfect solution. With their moderate alcohol content and built-in carbonation, hard seltzers already provide the base of a great drink, so why not spiff them up with fresh herbs and juices for an easy play on a cocktail that tastes just like a fancy bar concoction? In a glass, muddle a fresh herb like mint, juice the citrus fruit of your choice, and pour the seltzer over ice for a deliciously refreshing upgrade over the aluminum can. The herbs add an instant aromatic brightness that cuts through the synthetic flavoring, while the fruit can add much-needed sweetness and acidity and give your drink that fresh-squeezed authenticity.
So many flavor combinations to try
A pack of hard seltzers can be transformed into an endless array of low-calorie cocktails. If your standard lime White Claw isn't doing it for you, try adding muddled mint and fresh lime for a mojito vibe. For a sparkling Pina Colada-inspired concoction, add chunks of fresh pineapple to a coconut seltzer. Liven up a lemon seltzer with muddled cucumber and basil for a cool, refreshing summer drink, or if you're a citrus lover, add fresh grapefruit juice and rosemary to a grapefruit seltzer to mask its artificiality.
You can also go beyond juiced fruits and herbs and make entire mixed drinks using hard seltzers, especially if you're in the mood for something with a higher alcohol content. A shot of tequila in your grapefruit concoction, for instance, makes for a delicious and extra boozy paloma, while a combination of cranberry juice, vodka, and lime seltzer would be an inspired take on a classic. In fact, next time you're whipping up a cocktail that calls for a sparkling component, like tonic or soda water, try subbing in the hard seltzer of your choice. Just make sure to drink responsibly!