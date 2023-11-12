16 Drinks To Mix With Hard Seltzer

In recent years, hard seltzers have gained a lot of popularity. Whether it's due to new products hitting the market, a rise in health-conscious consumers who prefer low-carb, low-sugar, low-calorie, and often gluten-free drinks, or phenomenal marketing, hard seltzers are here to stay. Every time you go to the store, you'll likely find new flavors and brands putting out their version of a hard seltzer, most of which come in delicious flavors.

While most hard seltzers are delicious to drink as is, you can also enhance the flavor by adding mixers to create new, exciting cocktails. Adding drinks to your hard seltzer is also a great way to make them more or less potent, depending on what you're in the mood for. Or, if you're stuck with your least favorite flavors at the end of a variety pack, adding another drink can make them more enjoyable. Either way, there are a surprising amount of excellent beverages you can add to hard seltzers. I tapped into my love for drinking hard seltzers and years of serving them in bars and restaurants to come up with a list of drinks you can add to hard seltzers to reinvigorate them and keep things fresh.