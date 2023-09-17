All You Need Is Fresh Herbs For A Fancy Hard Seltzer Upgrade

We have some great starting inspiration for your hard seltzer upgrade, but the combinations are endless. Many of the most popular seltzer flavors are citrus: lemon, lime, and grapefruit. All of these work with sprigs of mint, and even a small sprig of rosemary. For a more green, herbaceous flavor, try basil, parsley or a touch of cilantro. You can simply choose a long herb stem and slide it into your glass, or muddle up the herb and pour the seltzer on for a stronger hit of flavor.

Don't forget about less common herbs like lemongrass, lavender, and leafy fennel fronds -– they add a truly unique flavor profile that can amp up tropical flavors of hard seltzer like pineapple and mango. We love the combination of thyme with peaches, so why not try it with a seltzer, too? If you can find flowering herbs, even better – and don't be afraid to use more than one herb at a time. The best cocktails come from creative flair, so take a nibble of your fresh herb, sip the can and let your imagination upgrade your seltzer to a cocktail worth posting!