Hard Seltzers Have Been Around A Lot Longer Than White Claw

When it comes to hard seltzers, White Claw is king. It was the brand that broke through the market in 2016 and has continued to hold strong with an estimated market share above 50% by 2023. The summer sipper may not be the best-tasting hard seltzer currently available (White Claw Surge landed near the bottom of our hard seltzer ranking), but that hasn't kept it from being the best performing. Like every good overnight success story, the explosive onset of hard seltzers was years in the making.

The very first hard seltzer is credited to Zima, a clear malt beverage first produced by Coors in 1993. It didn't taste much like the hard seltzers we know today though. Zima was born out of the health-conscious clear craze of the '80s and '90s that gave us Crystal Pepsi, clear dish soap, and transparent Game Boys. Zima was made by filtering the color out of cheap lager with charcoal before adding lemon-lime flavoring to it to make up for the filtered-out taste.

Coors was onto something, but the marketing team missed the mark. Zima was heavily marketed to athletes looking for a healthy alternative to regular beer. What the team didn't realize was that the target audience should have been women looking for a lighter drink at the bar. In any case, the women found Zima anyway, the drink was relatively successful for a time. Unfortunately, the fad didn't stick. Although Zima stayed on the shelves until 2008, its popularity was already in decline by 1996.