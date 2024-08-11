The Top Tip For Adding More Flavor To Grilled Biscuits
Whether you're baking fluffy Southern biscuits from scratch or are warming up a batch of pillowy goodies you picked up from a local market, tossing biscuits onto the grill is one of the easiest ways you can add extra flavor. Smoky whispers of the fire can take buttermilk sweet corn biscuits to new heights, and the morning sandwiches you make with these grilled, buttery treats can transform the landscape of your breakfast table.
Though it is possible to serve delicious biscuits hot off the grill, taking the extra step to cover the biscuits with butter can be the game-changing move you need for drool-inducing biscuits. Simply brush the surface of each biscuit with butter and let the ingredients mingle for at least five minutes on the grill. Placing the biscuits onto a cast-iron griddle or skillet can help trap melted butter at the base of the biscuits, offering a buttery, crispy base for these bread babies to bake to perfection.
The easiest step in the direction of Flavortown
Whether served with turkey and dumplings or used to accompany a chicken pot pie, warm, buttery, smoke-licked biscuits are the homey answer you need for an elevated meal. Once you've mastered the grilling process, you can experiment with using compound butters to infuse unique flavors into your grilled creations. Golden crusts coated in spring herb compound butter can steer a store-bought batch of canned biscuits into a fresher lane, while honey curry compound butter can bring an extra punch of flavor to tender, fluffy cream cheese cheddar biscuits you plan on serving at tonight's BBQ.
Once you've presented sausage and gravy with biscuits brushed in boozy butter, you may find yourself in the kind of culinary territory that calls for repeat visits. Sometimes the best cooking hacks are the simple ones, and with such a delicious result hiding in plain sight, this small, buttery step is one well worth taking.