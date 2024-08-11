The Top Tip For Adding More Flavor To Grilled Biscuits

Whether you're baking fluffy Southern biscuits from scratch or are warming up a batch of pillowy goodies you picked up from a local market, tossing biscuits onto the grill is one of the easiest ways you can add extra flavor. Smoky whispers of the fire can take buttermilk sweet corn biscuits to new heights, and the morning sandwiches you make with these grilled, buttery treats can transform the landscape of your breakfast table.

Though it is possible to serve delicious biscuits hot off the grill, taking the extra step to cover the biscuits with butter can be the game-changing move you need for drool-inducing biscuits. Simply brush the surface of each biscuit with butter and let the ingredients mingle for at least five minutes on the grill. Placing the biscuits onto a cast-iron griddle or skillet can help trap melted butter at the base of the biscuits, offering a buttery, crispy base for these bread babies to bake to perfection.