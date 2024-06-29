Stuff Canned Biscuits With Your Favorite Breakfast Foods For On-The-Go Morning Meal

Canned biscuits are delicious, flakey, buttery alternatives to the arduous task of making buttermilk biscuits from scratch. Spreading canned dough onto a pan still renders that homemade fresh biscuit texture when you pull them out of the oven. You can also use the dough to transform biscuits into an oven baked meal by stuffing them with your favorite breakfast foods.

Stuffing canned biscuits is simple and doubles your output because one round of dough yields two stuffed biscuits. Canned biscuits are engineered as rounds neatly stacked on top of each other, which is why they are so easy to pull apart into even halves once baked. To make a stuffed version, pull the biscuit dough apart, using a single round of dough as the vessel for your desired breakfast fillings.

While you wait for the oven or air fryer to pre-heat, prepare your breakfast fillings, whether it's a veggie breakfast scramble, shredded cheese, slices of crispy bacon, or a combination of all three. Then, separate each raw canned biscuit in half, place a spoonful of filling at the center, and fold the dough up and around the filling to seal. After brushing the stuffed biscuit with egg wash, bake it at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15 minutes, flipping the biscuits after 10 minutes to brown on all sides, if you're using an air fryer. For the oven, cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 to 20 minutes. You could also bake them in an oven safe skillet or glass baking dish at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit without flipping them.